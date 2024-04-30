K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.406, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.