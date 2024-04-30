1H AGO
K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
K.H. Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He finished 50th at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Lee has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson four times of late, with two wins. His average score has been -16, and his average finish has been 31st.
- In 2023, Lee finished 50th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Lee's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|5/12/2022
|1
|64-68-67-63
|-26
|5/13/2021
|1
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|5/9/2019
|72
|68-72-70
|-3
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging 0.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 68th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 135th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.259, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.3
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
- Currently, Lee has 295 points, ranking him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.406, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.129
|1.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.259
|-2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.235
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.095
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.201
|-0.152
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
