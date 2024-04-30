PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    K.H. Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He finished 50th at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Lee has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson four times of late, with two wins. His average score has been -16, and his average finish has been 31st.
    • In 2023, Lee finished 50th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Lee's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235070-68-68-67-11
    5/12/2022164-68-67-63-26
    5/13/2021165-65-67-66-25
    5/9/20197268-72-70-3

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee is averaging 0.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 68th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 135th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.259, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.3300.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.46%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
    • Currently, Lee has 295 points, ranking him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.406, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1291.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.259-2.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2350.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0950.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.201-0.152

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

