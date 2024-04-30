PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Justin Suh hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.

    Latest odds for Suh at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Suh missed the cut (with a score of E) in his lone recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Suh's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC68-74E

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Suh finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 ranks 107th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 183rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.943, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83299.1300.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.26%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.52%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • With 56 points, Suh currently sits 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.044-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-0.943-1.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.583-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7152.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.855-0.639

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

