Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267), which ranked fourth in the field.