Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Justin Suh hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Suh missed the cut (with a score of E) in his lone recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Suh's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|68-74
|E
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 ranks 107th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 183rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.943, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|299.1
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.52%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- With 56 points, Suh currently sits 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.044
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-0.943
|-1.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.583
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.715
|2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.855
|-0.639
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.