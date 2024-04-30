Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Bramlett has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -16.
- In 2023, Bramlett finished 19th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Bramlett's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|5/12/2022
|51
|69-70-66-70
|-13
|5/13/2021
|7
|64-70-67-68
|-19
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bramlett has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -1.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 109th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.094, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bramlett has registered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.1
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Bramlett, who has 123 points, currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.829.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 3.712. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.638, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.226
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.094
|-0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|2.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.083
|-1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.351
|0.848
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.