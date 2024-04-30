Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.829.

Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 3.712. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.638, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.