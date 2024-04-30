Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.795 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.694, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).