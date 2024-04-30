Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jorge Campillo will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after an 18th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Campillo is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Campillo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Campillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Campillo has an average of -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of -0.867 in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Campillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.011.
- On the greens, Campillo has registered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|297.0
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Campillo ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings with 87 points.
Campillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.795 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.694, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.134
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.011
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.412
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.063
|-1.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.226
|-0.867
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
