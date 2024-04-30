PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Jorge Campillo will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after an 18th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Campillo at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Campillo is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Campillo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Campillo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campillo has an average of -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of -0.867 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campillo .

    Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Campillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.011.
    • On the greens, Campillo has registered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97297.0296.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.52%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.46%

    Campillo's Best Finishes

    • Campillo has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Campillo ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings with 87 points.

    Campillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210.
    • Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.795 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.694, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1340.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0110.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4120.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.063-1.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.226-0.867

    Campillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.