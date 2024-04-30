PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    In his most recent competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Joel Dahmen ended the weekend at E, good for a 67th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 trying for an improved score.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Dahmen has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -10.
    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2018, he finished 16th after posting a score of -12.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Dahmen's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/17/20181667-68-68-69-12

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -3.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.603 average that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -1.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149290.5296.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Dahmen, who has 194 points, currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.929). That ranked 36th in the field.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4121.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6033.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.221-1.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-1.039-3.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.2440.881

    Dahmen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

