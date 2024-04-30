Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.929). That ranked 36th in the field.