Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Joel Dahmen ended the weekend at E, good for a 67th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 trying for an improved score.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Dahmen has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -10.
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2018, he finished 16th after posting a score of -12.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Dahmen's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/17/2018
|16
|67-68-68-69
|-12
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -3.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.603 average that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -1.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|290.5
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Dahmen, who has 194 points, currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.929). That ranked 36th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.412
|1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.603
|3.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.221
|-1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-1.039
|-3.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.244
|0.881
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.