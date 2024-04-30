PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jimmy Walker will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 50th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Walker at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Walker has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In Walker's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 74th after posting a score of -7.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Walker's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20237469-66-72-70-7
    5/13/2021MC70-69-5
    5/9/2019MC71-72+1
    5/17/2018664-67-70-67-16

    Walker's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Walker finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Walker is averaging -1.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -5.704 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Walker .

    Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.2294.7
    Greens in Regulation %17264.08%61.57%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.2
    Par Breakers16420.16%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance17015.76%18.52%

    Walker's Best Finishes

    • Walker participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Last season Walker had his best performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he finished 14th with a score of -8 (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Walker collected 294 points last season, placing 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.216-2.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.120-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.100-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-1.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.214-5.704

    Walker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1472-68-68-68-854
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7469-66-72-70-73
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4073-67-71-70+113
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-71-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

