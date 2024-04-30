Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five appearances, Walker finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.

He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.

Walker is averaging -1.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.