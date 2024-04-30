1H AGO
Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Jimmy Walker will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 50th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Latest odds for Walker at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Walker has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 40th.
- In Walker's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 74th after posting a score of -7.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Walker's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|74
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|5/13/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|5/9/2019
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|5/17/2018
|6
|64-67-70-67
|-16
Walker's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Walker finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Walker is averaging -1.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -5.704 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Walker .
Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.2
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|64.08%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.16%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|15.76%
|18.52%
Walker's Best Finishes
- Walker participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Walker had his best performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he finished 14th with a score of -8 (11 shots back of the winner).
- Walker collected 294 points last season, placing 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.216
|-2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.120
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.214
|-5.704
Walker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|72-68-68-68
|-8
|54
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|13
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.