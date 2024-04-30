Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jhonattan Vegas placed 59th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, shooting a -12 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Vegas' average finish has been 34th, and his average score -11, over his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In 2022, Vegas finished 59th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Vegas' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|59
|71-68-71-66
|-12
|5/13/2021
|9
|65-72-66-67
|-18
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -2.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of -0.591 in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks ninth, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.562, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 182nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|309.8
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Vegas has 77 points, placing him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.361 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 3.770 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 21st in the field at 1.981. In that event, he finished 36th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.770 (his best mark this season), which ranked 53rd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.421
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.562
|2.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.388
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.901
|-2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.306
|-0.591
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.