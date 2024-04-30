Jason Day Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874 (he missed the cut in that event).

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.057). That ranked fourth in the field.