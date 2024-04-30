PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jason Day Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting -23 on the par-71 course at TPC Craig Ranch in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Day at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Day has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -16.
    • Day is the previous winner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, winning with a score of -23 in 2023.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Day's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023164-69-66-62-23
    5/12/20225168-68-73-66-13
    5/13/2021MC70-69-5

    Day's Recent Performances

    • Day has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Day has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 3.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 1.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.231 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 59th, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59301.3302.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.64%
    Putts Per Round127.7
    Par Breakers1%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.80%

    Day's Best Finishes

    • Day has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, securing three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Day, who has 798 points, currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.057). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Day's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2311.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.380-3.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3730.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4933.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7191.205

    Day's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

