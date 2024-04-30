Jason Day Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jason Day, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting -23 on the par-71 course at TPC Craig Ranch in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Day has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -16.
- Day is the previous winner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, winning with a score of -23 in 2023.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Day's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|5/12/2022
|51
|68-68-73-66
|-13
|5/13/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-5
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Day has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 3.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 1.205 in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.231 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 59th, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Day's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|301.3
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.80%
Day's Best Finishes
- Day has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, securing three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Day, who has 798 points, currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.057). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.231
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.380
|-3.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.373
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.493
|3.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.719
|1.205
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.