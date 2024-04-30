1H AGO
J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 51st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Spaun at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last five trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Spaun has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 44th.
- In 2022, Spaun finished 38th (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Spaun's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|38
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|5/13/2021
|47
|63-69-72-73
|-11
|5/9/2019
|59
|66-70-72-69
|-7
|5/17/2018
|3
|64-69-69-63
|-19
Spaun's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Spaun has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -1.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Spaun .
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 145th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.094, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|290.9
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- Currently, Spaun sits 180th in the FedExCup standings with 40 points.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.434.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.421), which ranked 18th in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 36th in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.266
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.094
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.161
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.407
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.739
|-1.379
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.