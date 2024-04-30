J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.434.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.421), which ranked 18th in the field.