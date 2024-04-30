PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    J.J. Spaun hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 51st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Spaun at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last five trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Spaun has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In 2022, Spaun finished 38th (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Spaun's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20223866-68-68-71-15
    5/13/20214763-69-72-73-11
    5/9/20195966-70-72-69-7
    5/17/2018364-69-69-63-19

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Spaun has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -1.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 145th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.094, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145290.9295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
    • Currently, Spaun sits 180th in the FedExCup standings with 40 points.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.434.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.421), which ranked 18th in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 36th in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.266-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0940.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.161-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.407-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.739-1.379

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.