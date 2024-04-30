PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    James Hahn enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 63rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last tournament.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Hahn's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -14, over his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 50th after posting a score of -11.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hahn's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235067-69-66-71-11
    5/12/2022969-68-61-69-21
    5/13/2021MC71-68-5
    5/17/2018MC68-74E

    Hahn's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hahn hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
    • James Hahn has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging 4.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of 0.322 in his past five tournaments.
    Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114298.9289.1
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%55.23%
    Putts Per Round17929.6829.8
    Par Breakers15820.28%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.14%14.71%

    Hahn's Best Finishes

    • Hahn played 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Hahn's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -8 and finished 33rd.
    • Hahn's 164 points last season placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.315-1.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.159-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.280-1.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2044.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3280.322

    Hahn's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5067-69-66-71-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5769-73-73-72-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-64+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

