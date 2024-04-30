James Hahn Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 56th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.

James Hahn has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hahn is averaging 4.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.