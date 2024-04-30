1H AGO
James Hahn Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
James Hahn enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 63rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Hahn's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -14, over his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 50th after posting a score of -11.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Hahn's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|5/12/2022
|9
|69-68-61-69
|-21
|5/13/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|5/17/2018
|MC
|68-74
|E
Hahn's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Hahn hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
- James Hahn has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging 4.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of 0.322 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hahn .
Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.9
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.68
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.14%
|14.71%
Hahn's Best Finishes
- Hahn played 26 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Hahn's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -8 and finished 33rd.
- Hahn's 164 points last season placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.315
|-1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.159
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.280
|-1.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.204
|4.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.328
|0.322
Hahn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|69-73-73-72
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-64
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.