PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jake Knapp Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Jake Knapp hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 62nd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Knapp at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Knapp's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Knapp has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging -4.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.263 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.561 average that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp's 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27307.3305.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.95%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.06%

    Knapp's Best Finishes

    • Knapp has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Knapp has collected 817 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.263-4.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5611.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.039-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.186-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.445-4.795

    Knapp's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.