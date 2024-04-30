Jake Knapp Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jake Knapp hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 62nd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Knapp's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knapp has an average finish of 55th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has finished with an average score of 5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Knapp has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -4.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.263 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.561 average that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.3
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.06%
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Knapp has collected 817 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.263
|-4.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.561
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.039
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.186
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.445
|-4.795
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.