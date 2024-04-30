Jake Knapp Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.