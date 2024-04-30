PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Henrik Norlander placed 34th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Norlander has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -13.
    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 34th after posting a score of -13.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Norlander's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233466-67-69-69-13
    5/12/2022MC71-70-3

    Norlander's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165292.3290.3
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%71.53%
    Putts Per Round17329.5930.1
    Par Breakers15520.39%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%11.81%

    Norlander's Best Finishes

    • Norlander teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 51.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Norlander had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Norlander earned 229 points last season, which ranked him 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0043.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.040-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2790.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.4240.196

    Norlander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-71-73-70E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

