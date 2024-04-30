Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander placed 34th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Norlander has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -13.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 34th after posting a score of -13.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Norlander's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|5/12/2022
|MC
|71-70
|-3
Norlander's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|292.3
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.39%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|11.81%
Norlander's Best Finishes
- Norlander teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 51.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Norlander had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
- Norlander earned 229 points last season, which ranked him 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.004
|3.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.040
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.279
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.424
|0.196
Norlander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-71-73-70
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.