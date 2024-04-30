Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Norlander is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.