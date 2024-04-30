Hayden Springer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hayden Springer struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Springer's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Springer's Recent Performances
- Springer has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Springer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -1.168 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Springer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.315 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer sports a -0.344 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 37th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.0
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Springer has accumulated 127 points, which ranks him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 3.794. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292 (he finished 72nd in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.315
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.344
|-2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.066
|1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.359
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.396
|-1.168
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.