1H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 83rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Hall at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Hall has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 83rd.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hall's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20238367-70-74-70-3

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -1.127 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.017, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128293.5291.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.80%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Hall sits 144th in the FedExCup standings with 90 points.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.372.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.999, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.264-1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.017-1.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3581.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.112-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.002-1.127

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

