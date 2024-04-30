Harry Hall Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 83rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Hall has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 83rd.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hall's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -1.127 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.017, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.5
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Hall sits 144th in the FedExCup standings with 90 points.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.372.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.999, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.264
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.017
|-1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.358
|1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.112
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.002
|-1.127
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.