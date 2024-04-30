Harry Hall Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.372.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.999, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.