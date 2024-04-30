Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.512 mark ranked 34th in the field.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.341, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.