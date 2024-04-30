Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2023, Garrick Higgo has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Higgo finished 30th (with a score of -14) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Higgo's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
Higgo's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 0.244 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 this season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 13th, while his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 144th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.336, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|309.2
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.30%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Higgo sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 172 points.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.512 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.341, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.061
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.336
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.131
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.372
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.157
|0.244
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.