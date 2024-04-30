PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2023, Garrick Higgo has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Higgo finished 30th (with a score of -14) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Higgo's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233069-68-68-65-14

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 0.244 in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 this season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 13th, while his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 144th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.336, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13309.2311.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.48%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.30%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Higgo sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 172 points.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.512 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.341, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0610.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.336-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.1310.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3720.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1570.244

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

