1H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 58th-place finish in San Antonio, TX at the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Wu at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Wu has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Wu missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC66-73-3
    5/12/2022MC76-71+3

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.274 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 46th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.337, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153289.9285.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.65%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.05%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Wu has 179 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.199 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.814, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.274-2.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3371.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1300.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.010-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.182-0.447

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

