Dylan Wu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 58th-place finish in San Antonio, TX at the Valero Texas Open.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Wu has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Wu missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|5/12/2022
|MC
|76-71
|+3
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.274 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 46th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.337, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|289.9
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.05%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Wu has 179 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432 (he finished 24th in that event).
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.199 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.814, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.274
|-2.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.337
|1.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.130
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.010
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.182
|-0.447
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.