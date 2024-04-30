Dylan Wu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432 (he finished 24th in that event).

Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.199 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.814, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.