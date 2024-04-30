Erik Barnes Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Erik Barnes enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 58th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Barnes' first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Barnes' Recent Performances
- Barnes has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Barnes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 0.977 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -1.605 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barnes has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 45th, while his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes has a -0.081 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Barnes' 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|302.9
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.59%
Barnes' Best Finishes
- While Barnes has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 244 points, Barnes currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.596 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660), which ranked second in the field.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.385
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.081
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.043
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.064
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.359
|-1.605
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
