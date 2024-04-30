Erik Barnes Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150 (he finished 17th in that event).

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.596 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660), which ranked second in the field.