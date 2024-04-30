Doug Ghim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.989 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.