Doug Ghim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Doug Ghim posted a 43rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson aiming for a better finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Ghim has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 16th.
- In 2023, Ghim finished 19th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Ghim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|5/13/2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|5/9/2019
|12
|69-66-66-68
|-15
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 283.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim is averaging -0.676 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.425. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ghim's 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|288.4
|283.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Currently, Ghim has 367 points, placing him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.989 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.383
|1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.425
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.079
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.111
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.999
|0.631
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.