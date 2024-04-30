PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Doug Ghim posted a 43rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson aiming for a better finish.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Ghim has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 16th.
    • In 2023, Ghim finished 19th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Ghim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231965-70-69-64-16
    5/13/2021MC71-71-2
    5/9/20191269-66-66-68-15

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 283.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim is averaging -0.676 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.425. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ghim's 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161288.4283.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.15%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.01%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Currently, Ghim has 367 points, placing him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.989 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3831.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4250.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0790.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.111-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.9990.631

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

