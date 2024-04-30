Davis Thompson Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following an 18th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Thompson finished 70th (with a score of -8) in his lone appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Thompson's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.970 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.208 this season (135th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 52nd, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.269. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|302.3
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- With 222 points, Thompson currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.747 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 12th in the field at 4.219. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 15th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.208
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.269
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.310
|1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.184
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.554
|0.970
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.