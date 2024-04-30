PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Thompson Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following an 18th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Thompson finished 70th (with a score of -8) in his lone appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Thompson's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20237072-66-71-67-8

    Thompson's Recent Performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.970 in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.208 this season (135th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 52nd, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.269. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52302.3303.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.54%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Thompson's Best Finishes

    • Thompson has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
    • With 222 points, Thompson currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.747 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 12th in the field at 4.219. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 15th in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.2080.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.269-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.3101.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.184-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5540.970

    Thompson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7072-66-71-67-83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

