David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
David Lipsky enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Lipsky's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -17, over his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In 2023, Lipsky failed to make the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Lipsky's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|5/12/2022
|25
|69-66-66-70
|-17
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Lipsky has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.997 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.425 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.1 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.161.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|287.1
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- As of now, Lipsky has accumulated 44 points, which ranks him 177th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.425
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.161
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.050
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.498
|-1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.133
|-2.997
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.