PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    David Lipsky enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Lipsky's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -17, over his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • In 2023, Lipsky failed to make the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Lipsky's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC71-68-3
    5/12/20222569-66-66-70-17

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Lipsky has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.997 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.425 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.1 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.161.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166287.1292.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.75%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.46%

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Lipsky has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 27.3%.
    • As of now, Lipsky has accumulated 44 points, which ranks him 177th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.425-1.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.161-0.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0500.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.498-1.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.133-2.997

    Lipsky's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.