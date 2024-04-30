David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).