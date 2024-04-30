Daniel Berger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Daniel Berger finished the weekend at -6, good for a 50th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 looking for an improved score.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Berger has an average score of -17, with an average finish of 13th.
- In Berger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2021, he finished third after posting a score of -21.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Berger's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/13/2021
|3
|69-67-67-64
|-21
|5/9/2019
|23
|66-72-66-68
|-12
Berger's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Berger has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Berger has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -4.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -2.375 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.354 this season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.2 yards) ranks 137th, while his 73.7% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.161, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Berger has registered a -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|292.2
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Berger's Best Finishes
- Berger has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Berger has compiled 51 points, which ranks him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.456 (he finished 45th in that event).
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.943 (he finished 28th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631), which ranked 41st in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
Berger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.354
|1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.161
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.177
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-1.079
|-4.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.741
|-2.375
Berger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
