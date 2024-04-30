Daniel Berger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.456 (he finished 45th in that event).

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.943 (he finished 28th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631), which ranked 41st in the field.