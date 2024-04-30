Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862 (he finished 57th in that event).

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153 (he finished 61st in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.