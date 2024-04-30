Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chris Gotterup enters play in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world, and is trying for better results May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Gotterup's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been +1.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of 2.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 (86th) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.2 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.375 mark (151st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|315.2
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
- With 66 points, Gotterup currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862 (he finished 57th in that event).
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.080
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.375
|-4.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.108
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.336
|2.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.068
|-1.116
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
