Chez Reavie Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464. He finished 33rd in that event.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.