Chez Reavie Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chez Reavie enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over the last two times Reavie has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Reavie missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Reavie's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
Reavie's Recent Performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Reavie has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging 1.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.560 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.681 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.163.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|285.2
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.76%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Reavie sits 136th in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.681
|-1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.163
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.531
|1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.248
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.235
|1.560
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
