Chez Reavie Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chez Reavie enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Reavie at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over the last two times Reavie has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Reavie missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Reavie's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/2022MC73-70-1

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Reavie has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging 1.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.560 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.681 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.163.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173285.2285.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.76%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Reavie sits 136th in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.681-1.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1630.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5311.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.2481.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.2351.560

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

