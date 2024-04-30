Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.509 mark ranked 15th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.