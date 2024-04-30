Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Chandler Phillips finished the weekend at -2, good for a 55th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for a higher finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Phillips is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Phillips has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Phillips has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.183, which ranks 130th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 110th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips has a 0.371 average that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 66th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|295.4
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Although Phillips hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Phillips has accumulated 265 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.509 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.183
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.371
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.014
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.166
|1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.369
|1.764
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
