Carl Yuan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).