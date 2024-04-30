Carl Yuan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Carl Yuan hits the course in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Yuan missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Yuan's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 0.810 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 this season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks eighth, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.248 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.1
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- As of now, Yuan has accumulated 230 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.371
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.248
|-2.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.217
|1.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.315
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.025
|0.810
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.