C.T. Pan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
C.T. Pan enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 51st-place finish in San Antonio, TX at the Valero Texas Open.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Pan's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -13, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In 2023, Pan finished fourth (with a score of -21) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Pan's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|5/9/2019
|35
|66-70-69-69
|-10
|5/17/2018
|32
|67-71-70-67
|-9
Pan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pan has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 2.799 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182, which ranks 129th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 134th, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.176.
- On the greens, Pan's 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|292.8
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.33%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Pan has accumulated 213 points, which ranks him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.182
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.176
|1.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.243
|1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.075
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.312
|2.799
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
