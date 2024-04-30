C.T. Pan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.