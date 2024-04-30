Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An shot -17 and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- An's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -13, over his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- An last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -17.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
An's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
An's Recent Performances
- An has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, An has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 317.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.826 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.454 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.4 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 61st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.177, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, An's -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|311.4
|317.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
An's Best Finishes
- While An has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 1067 points, An currently ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.454
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.177
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.016
|-1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.249
|-2.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.398
|-2.826
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.