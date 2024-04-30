PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Byeong Hun An shot -17 and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • An's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -13, over his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • An last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -17.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    An's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231467-67-68-65-17

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, An has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 317.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.826 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.454 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.4 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 61st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.177, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, An's -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7311.4317.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    An's Best Finishes

    • While An has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 1067 points, An currently ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4541.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1770.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.016-1.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.249-2.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.398-2.826

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

