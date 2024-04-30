Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.