Bronson Burgoon Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Burgoon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.732 mark ranked 19th in the field.

Burgoon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.300 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burgoon produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.144.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Burgoon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.072 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.