Bronson Burgoon Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
After he placed 13th in this tournament in 2021, Bronson Burgoon has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Burgoon's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -15, over his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In 2021, Burgoon finished 13th (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Burgoon's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/13/2021
|13
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|5/17/2018
|16
|69-68-67-68
|-12
Burgoon's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Burgoon has an average finish of 67th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Burgoon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 67th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +6.
- Bronson Burgoon has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burgoon is averaging -1.803 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Burgoon is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burgoon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burgoon ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.226. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Burgoon's -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|298.8
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|47.62%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Burgoon's Best Finishes
- Burgoon has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Burgoon has 69 points, ranking him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Burgoon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Burgoon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.732 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Burgoon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.300 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burgoon produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.144.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Burgoon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.072 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Burgoon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 58th in the field.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.173
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.226
|-1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.195
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.553
|-1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.802
|-2.666
Burgoon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|66-69-64-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-65
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
