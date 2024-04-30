Brice Garnett Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.

Brice Garnett has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.