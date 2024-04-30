57M AGO
Brice Garnett Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Brice Garnett seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He finished 77th at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Garnett has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -12.
- Garnett finished 77th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Garnett's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|5/12/2022
|15
|68-68-69-64
|-19
|5/13/2021
|47
|68-69-73-67
|-11
Garnett's Recent Performances
- Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging 1.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|288.7
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.48%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.40
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|13.63%
|7.72%
Garnett's Best Finishes
- Garnett took part in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -44 and finished first in that event.
- Garnett's 173 points last season ranked him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.118
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.137
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.136
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.013
|1.489
Garnett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
