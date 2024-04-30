PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He finished 77th at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Garnett has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of -12.
    • Garnett finished 77th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Garnett's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20237767-71-67-73-6
    5/12/20221568-68-69-64-19
    5/13/20214768-69-73-67-11

    Garnett's Recent Performances

    • Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging 1.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177288.7291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1770.48%53.70%
    Putts Per Round15429.4028.8
    Par Breakers9521.90%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance7213.63%7.72%

    Garnett's Best Finishes

    • Garnett took part in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -44 and finished first in that event.
    • Garnett's 173 points last season ranked him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1180.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.137-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1360.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0131.489

    Garnett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7767-71-67-73-62
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

