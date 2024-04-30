PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu shot -15 and placed 23rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Wu at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Wu has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -14.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -15.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Wu's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20232370-68-67-64-15
    5/12/20225173-66-66-70-13

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Wu has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -1.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -3.469 in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.267 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a -0.084 mark (107th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110295.4294.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.29%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 126 points, Wu currently sits 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.267-1.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.084-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.094-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.050-1.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.396-3.469

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

