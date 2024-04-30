Brandon Wu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu shot -15 and placed 23rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Wu has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -14.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -15.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Wu's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|5/12/2022
|51
|73-66-66-70
|-13
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Wu has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -1.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -3.469 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.267 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a -0.084 mark (107th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|295.4
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- With 126 points, Wu currently sits 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722 (he finished 18th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900 (he finished 13th in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.244). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.267
|-1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.084
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.094
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.050
|-1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.396
|-3.469
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.