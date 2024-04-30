Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Hale has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hale is averaging -1.093 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.