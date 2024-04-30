Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world, and is seeking better results May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Hale's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hale's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Hale has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hale is averaging -1.093 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -8.404 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.1
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|14.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's Best Finishes
- Hale has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he didn't make the cut once.
Hale's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-8.404
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.