Ben Taylor Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ben Taylor looks to perform better in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Taylor has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Taylor's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/13/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Taylor's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -4.516 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.828 this season, which ranks 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 180th on TOUR with a mark of -0.860.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|296.8
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|21.11%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Taylor, who has 6 points, currently ranks 215th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his -0.027 mark ranked in the field.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.889. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.847, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.828
|-1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.860
|-2.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.039
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.066
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.716
|-4.516
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
