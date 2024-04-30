PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Taylor Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ben Taylor looks to perform better in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Taylor at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Taylor has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Taylor's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/13/2021MC73-73+2

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Ben Taylor has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -4.516 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.828 this season, which ranks 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 180th on TOUR with a mark of -0.860.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100296.8301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.67%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%21.11%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Taylor, who has 6 points, currently ranks 215th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his -0.027 mark ranked in the field.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.889. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.847, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.828-1.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.860-2.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0390.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.066-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.716-4.516

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

