Ben Silverman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The No. 1 player in golf, Ben Silverman, tries for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson having failed to make the cut at Trinity Forest Golf Club in 2019.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over Silverman's last two trips to the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has missed the cut each time.
- Silverman last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2019, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Silverman's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/9/2019
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|5/17/2018
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Silverman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Silverman has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of +2 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging -0.176 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of -1.280 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091 this season, which ranks 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman sports a -0.094 mark (109th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.8
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times (63.6%).
- With 177 points, Silverman currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.800. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.091
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.094
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.216
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.287
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.500
|-1.280
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.