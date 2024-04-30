Ben Silverman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.800. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196 (he finished 16th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that event, he finished 18th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.