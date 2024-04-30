PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Ben Martin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Martin placed 26th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2021, shooting a -14 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Martin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Martin has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -14.
    • In 2021, Martin finished 26th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Martin's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/13/20212665-69-67-73-14
    5/17/2018MC73-71+2

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Martin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.288 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Martin is averaging 3.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 (105th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.568.
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 62nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136292.4293.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.00%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
    • Martin, who has 158 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.080, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0320.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5683.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.311-1.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1831.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4093.609

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

