Ben Martin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351 (he finished seventh in that event).

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.080, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.