Ben Martin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ben Martin placed 26th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2021, shooting a -14 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Martin has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -14.
- In 2021, Martin finished 26th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Martin's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/13/2021
|26
|65-69-67-73
|-14
|5/17/2018
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Martin's Recent Performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Martin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.288 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Martin is averaging 3.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 (105th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.568.
- On the greens, Martin's 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 62nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|292.4
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- Martin, who has 158 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351 (he finished seventh in that event).
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.080, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 31st.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.032
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.568
|3.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.311
|-1.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.183
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.409
|3.609
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.