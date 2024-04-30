PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Ben Kohles Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    The No. 1 player in golf, Ben Kohles, tries for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson having failed to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kohles at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Kohles has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Kohles' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/2022MC71-71-2

    Kohles' Recent Performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 283.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging -3.565 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -6.723 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.6 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles has a -0.581 average that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178282.6283.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.10%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Kohles' Best Finishes

    • Kohles has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 77 points, Kohles currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.185 mark, which ranked him 43rd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.242 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.736, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 52nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0720.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.581-1.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.607-1.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.827-3.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-2.087-6.723

    Kohles' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.