Ben Kohles Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The No. 1 player in golf, Ben Kohles, tries for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson having failed to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2022.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kohles has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Kohles' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 283.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging -3.565 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -6.723 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.6 yards ranks 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles has a -0.581 average that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|282.6
|283.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 77 points, Kohles currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.185 mark, which ranked him 43rd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.242 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.736, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 52nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.072
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.581
|-1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.607
|-1.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.827
|-3.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-2.087
|-6.723
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.