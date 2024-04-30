Ben Kohles Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.185 mark, which ranked him 43rd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.242 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.736, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.