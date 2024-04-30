PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ben Griffin enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 14th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Griffin has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Griffin's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC72-68-2

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 1.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 119th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.154, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130293.2294.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.19%
    Putts Per Round127.5
    Par Breakers1%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
    • With 260 points, Griffin currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.454.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.562.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.265-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1540.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3941.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.3061.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2812.873

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

