Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ben Griffin enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 14th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Griffin has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Griffin's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 119th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.154, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|293.2
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
- With 260 points, Griffin currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.454.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.562.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.265
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.154
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.394
|1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.306
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.281
|2.873
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
