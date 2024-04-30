Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.454.

Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.562.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.