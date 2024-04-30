Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Smotherman's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -17, over his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Smotherman missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Smotherman's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|5/12/2022
|25
|68-69-66-68
|-17
Smotherman's Recent Performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Smotherman is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman is averaging -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|300.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.44%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|64
|22.78%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|14.83%
|11.73%
Smotherman's Best Finishes
- Smotherman played 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Smotherman had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -1 and finished 21st (six shots back of the winner).
- With 293 points last season, Smotherman finished 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.016
|-3.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.063
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.284
|1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.004
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.335
|-0.404
Smotherman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.