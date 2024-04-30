PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Smotherman's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -17, over his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Smotherman missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Smotherman's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC71-70-1
    5/12/20222568-69-66-68-17

    Smotherman's Recent Performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smotherman is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman is averaging -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94300.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %12066.44%62.96%
    Putts Per Round10329.0329.1
    Par Breakers6422.78%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance14214.83%11.73%

    Smotherman's Best Finishes

    • Smotherman played 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Smotherman had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -1 and finished 21st (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 293 points last season, Smotherman finished 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.016-3.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.0630.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.2841.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0040.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.335-0.404

    Smotherman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-73-70-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-70-72-72-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

