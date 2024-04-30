Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.

Smotherman is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.