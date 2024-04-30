Austin Cook Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Cook has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cook has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cook has an average of -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.