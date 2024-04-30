PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Austin Cook Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    The No. 1 player in golf, Austin Cook, looks for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson having failed to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Cook has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 71st.
    • In Cook's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of -3.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Cook's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC68-71-3
    5/12/2022MC72-72E
    5/13/20217168-68-75-76-1
    5/9/2019MC75-72+5

    Cook's Recent Performances

    • Cook has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cook has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has an average of -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -0.508 in his past five tournaments.
    Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance187282.3282.9
    Greens in Regulation %15365.16%67.36%
    Putts Per Round4428.5529.1
    Par Breakers13521.05%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%13.19%

    Cook's Best Finishes

    • Cook last season took part in 32 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Cook's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -19 and finished 10th in that event.
    • Cook's 140 points last season ranked him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-0.564-1.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.3190.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2612.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.135-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-0.757-0.508

    Cook's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

