58M AGO
Austin Cook Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
The No. 1 player in golf, Austin Cook, looks for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson having failed to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Cook has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 71st.
- In Cook's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of -3.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Cook's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|5/12/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|5/13/2021
|71
|68-68-75-76
|-1
|5/9/2019
|MC
|75-72
|+5
Cook's Recent Performances
- Cook has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cook has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has an average of -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -0.508 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|187
|282.3
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|65.16%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.55
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.05%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|13.19%
Cook's Best Finishes
- Cook last season took part in 32 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Cook's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -19 and finished 10th in that event.
- Cook's 140 points last season ranked him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-0.564
|-1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.319
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.261
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-0.757
|-0.508
Cook's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.