Alexander Björk Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.075.

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.654.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.880), which ranked seventh in the field.