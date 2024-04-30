Alexander Björk Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Alexander Björk will play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Björk is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Björk's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Björk has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Björk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
- Alexander Björk has averaged 277.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Björk has an average of 3.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Björk is averaging 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Björk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.534, which ranks 169th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (275.5 yards) ranks 185th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk sports a -0.362 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Björk's 0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|275.5
|277.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.86%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Björk has 103 points, ranking him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.075.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.654.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.880), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Björk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.534
|-1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.362
|-2.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.436
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.847
|3.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.485
|0.393
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.