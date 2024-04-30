PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Alex Noren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Alex Noren, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Noren at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Noren has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Noren finished 12th (with a score of -20) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2022).
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Noren's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20221270-63-71-64-20
    5/13/20212165-64-70-74-15
    5/9/20193570-68-67-69-10

    Noren's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Noren has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
    • Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Alex Noren has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 1.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 7.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Noren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren sports a 0.320 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.1295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.89%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.61%

    Noren's Best Finishes

    • Noren has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
    • As of now, Noren has collected 394 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.728. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3230.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3203.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3631.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1871.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1947.239

    Noren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.