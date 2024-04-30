Alex Noren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.728. He finished 53rd in that event.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).