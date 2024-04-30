Alex Noren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Alex Noren, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Noren has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Noren finished 12th (with a score of -20) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2022).
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Noren's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|12
|70-63-71-64
|-20
|5/13/2021
|21
|65-64-70-74
|-15
|5/9/2019
|35
|70-68-67-69
|-10
Noren's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Noren has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
- Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Alex Noren has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 1.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 7.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren sports a 0.320 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren's 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.1
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.61%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Noren has collected 394 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.728. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.323
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.320
|3.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.363
|1.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.187
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.194
|7.239
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.