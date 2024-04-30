PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kevin Chappell struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over Chappell's last two visits to the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Chappell missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Chappell's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC69-72-1
    5/13/2021MC74-69-1

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 28th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Chappell is averaging -3.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Chappell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.668 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 60th, while his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell ranks 173rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.722, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Chappell has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60301.1301.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.52%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 49 points, Chappell currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Chappell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.138.
    • Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.343 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.199 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.384). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.668-1.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.722-1.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3981.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.162-1.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.829-3.403

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

