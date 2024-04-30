Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kevin Chappell struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over Chappell's last two visits to the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has missed the cut each time.
- Chappell missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Chappell's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|5/13/2021
|MC
|74-69
|-1
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 28th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chappell is averaging -3.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Chappell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.668 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 60th, while his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell ranks 173rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.722, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Chappell has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|301.1
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 49 points, Chappell currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.138.
- Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.343 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.199 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.384). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.668
|-1.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.722
|-1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.398
|1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.162
|-1.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.829
|-3.403
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
