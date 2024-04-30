Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.138.

Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.343 (he finished 33rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.199 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.384). That ranked fifth in the field.