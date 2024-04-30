56M AGO
Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Alejandro Tosti enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Tosti has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -2.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -1.236 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.811 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.653. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|312.3
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.06%
Tosti's Best Finishes
- While Tosti hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
- Currently, Tosti has 210 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.811
|3.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.653
|-1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.406
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.384
|-2.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.633
|-1.236
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
