Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Tosti at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Tosti's Recent Performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Tosti has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has an average of -2.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -1.236 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.811 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.653. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5312.3315.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.81%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.06%

    Tosti's Best Finishes

    • While Tosti hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
    • Currently, Tosti has 210 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.8113.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.653-1.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.406-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.384-2.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.633-1.236

    Tosti's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4775-66-72-71E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

