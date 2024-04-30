Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.589 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.