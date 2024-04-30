Adam Scott Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.775. In that event, he finished 14th.

Scott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.474.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.242 mark ranked 20th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.