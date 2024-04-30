Adam Scott Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
In his tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, Adam Scott carded a 22nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson trying for better results.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Scott has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of -17.
- Scott finished eighth (with a score of -19) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Scott's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|5/12/2022
|32
|67-69-71-65
|-16
|5/17/2018
|9
|67-65-72-65
|-15
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Adam Scott has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.608 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scott is averaging 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scott owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 79th on TOUR with a mark of 0.097.
- On the greens, Scott has registered a 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|300.6
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Although Scott has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, Scott has collected 394 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.775. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Scott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.474.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.242 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.292
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.097
|-1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.153
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.565
|2.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.802
|1.083
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
