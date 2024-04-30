PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, failing to make the cut. The No. 1 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Craig Ranch.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Rai has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In 2023, Rai missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC71-69-2
    5/12/20224668-68-68-70-14

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 0.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 2.816 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 145th, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 23rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.499, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rai has registered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145290.9290.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.32%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.81%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai has played 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Rai has compiled 208 points, which ranks him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.316.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.718, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1850.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4991.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0290.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0670.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6452.816

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

