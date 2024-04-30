Aaron Rai Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, failing to make the cut. The No. 1 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Rai has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 46th.
- In 2023, Rai missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Rai's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|5/12/2022
|46
|68-68-68-70
|-14
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 0.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 2.816 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 145th, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 23rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.499, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rai has registered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|290.9
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.81%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai has played 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Rai has compiled 208 points, which ranks him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.316.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.718, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.185
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.499
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.029
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.067
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.645
|2.816
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.