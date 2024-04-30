Aaron Rai Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Rai has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.

Aaron Rai has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rai is averaging 0.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.