Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five events, Baddeley has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.

Aaron Baddeley has averaged 284.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.651 Strokes Gained: Putting.