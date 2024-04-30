Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 2-5, Aaron Baddeley will aim to build upon his last performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -15 and placed 23rd at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Baddeley has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -15.
- Baddeley last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of -15.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Baddeley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|5/13/2021
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|5/17/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Baddeley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 284.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.651 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Baddeley is averaging -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.856 this season (182nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.4 yards) ranks 179th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.464.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|282.4
|284.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- With 151 points, Baddeley currently ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.761.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that event, he finished 24th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.101 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.856
|-3.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.464
|-1.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.643
|2.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.857
|1.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.181
|-1.127
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
