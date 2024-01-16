PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zach Johnson Betting Profile: The American Express

    Zach Johnson finished 41st in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -15 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Johnson has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -10.
    • Johnson last participated in The American Express in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of -15.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Johnson has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Johnson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of +5 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.310.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 75th last season, while he averaged 29.13 putts per round (118th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171290.1284.5
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%65.74%
    Putts Per Round11829.1330.0
    Par Breakers19217.73%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8013.73%14.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • Last season Johnson's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -7 and finished 12th.
    • Johnson placed 160th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points last season.

    Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 1.647 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.937 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.983), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.199-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.3100.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0290.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.109-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.429-0.702

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Johnson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5769-70-72-74+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7569-69-72-71+13
    January 19-22The American Express4167-68-70-68-1512
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3269-71-71-69-421
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1268-67-71-67-763
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6873-73-72-78+84
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3475-70-74-73+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5466-71-73-71-36
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The American Express.

