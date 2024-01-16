Zach Johnson Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Johnson has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Johnson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of +5 in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.