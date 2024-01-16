Zach Johnson Betting Profile: The American Express
Zach Johnson finished 41st in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -15 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Johnson has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -10.
- Johnson last participated in The American Express in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of -15.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Johnson has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Johnson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of +5 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.310.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 75th last season, while he averaged 29.13 putts per round (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.1
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.13
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|192
|17.73%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.73%
|14.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -7 and finished 12th.
- Johnson placed 160th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points last season.
Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 1.647 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.937 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.983), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.199
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.310
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.029
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.429
|-0.702
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Johnson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|69-70-72-74
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|75
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-71-71-69
|-4
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|63
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|68
|73-73-72-78
|+8
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|66-71-73-71
|-3
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.