Justin Suh Betting Profile: The American Express

Justin Suh Betting Profile: The American Express

    Justin Suh shot -13 and took 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Suh at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Suh has played The American Express once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -13 and finishing 54th.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Suh has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Suh is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging -1.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 last season ranked 86th on TOUR, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh ranked 125th on TOUR with an average of -0.068 per round. Additionally, he ranked 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.33%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 10th last season, while he averaged 28.68 putts per round (58th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4313.3
    Greens in Regulation %12466.33%73.77%
    Putts Per Round5828.6829.4
    Par Breakers4323.34%29.01%
    Bogey Avoidance12814.52%13.27%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times (83.9%).
    • Last season Suh's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -24 and finished fourth.
    • Suh collected 548 points last season, placing 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.277 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 6.185 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.125, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0520.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.068-1.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.394-0.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5290.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.119-1.711

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Suh's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2974-67-69-69-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4867-69-67-72-99
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4769-68-71-74+29
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6666-68-70-75-34
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4170-65-68-69-812
    January 19-22The American Express5472-65-66-72-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2068-75-71-72-241
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4071-70-68-73-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic566-64-70-71-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-73-73-71-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship668-73-69-70-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-73-72+28
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

