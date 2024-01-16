Justin Suh Betting Profile: The American Express
Justin Suh shot -13 and took 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Suh has played The American Express once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -13 and finishing 54th.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Suh's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Suh has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Suh is averaging 0.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging -1.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 last season ranked 86th on TOUR, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh ranked 125th on TOUR with an average of -0.068 per round. Additionally, he ranked 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.33%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 10th last season, while he averaged 28.68 putts per round (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.33%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.68
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|43
|23.34%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.52%
|13.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times (83.9%).
- Last season Suh's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -24 and finished fourth.
- Suh collected 548 points last season, placing 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.277 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 6.185 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.125, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.068
|-1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.394
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.529
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.119
|-1.711
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Suh's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|74-67-69-69
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|47
|69-68-71-74
|+2
|9
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|66
|66-68-70-75
|-3
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|72-65-66-72
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|68-75-71-72
|-2
|41
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|71-70-68-73
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|66-64-70-71
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-73-73-71
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of The American Express.
