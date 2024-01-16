Justin Suh Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.277 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 6.185 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.125, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.