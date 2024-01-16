PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The American Express

    Xander Schauffele enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 10th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Schauffele's average finish has been third, and his average score -25, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -25.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 1.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 6.873 in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele sported a 0.880 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 68.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, while he averaged 28.44 putts per round (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1306.7
    Greens in Regulation %5968.45%72.50%
    Putts Per Round3228.4428.7
    Par Breakers1125.65%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance4112.96%9.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 95.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Schauffele put up his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Schauffele ranked 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1406 points last season.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.494. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.449, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2652.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8803.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0560.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6671.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8696.873

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schauffele's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP967-69-69-65-1075
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge472-68-69-68-11--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of ChampionsMC70-3--
    January 19-22The American Express365-68-68-62-25163
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1372-71-69-72-455
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1067-67-70-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3968-70-75-76+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-73-69-68-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The American Express.

