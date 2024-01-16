Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 10th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Schauffele's average finish has been third, and his average score -25, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -25.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 1.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 6.873 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele sported a 0.880 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 68.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, while he averaged 28.44 putts per round (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.45%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|11
|25.65%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|12.96%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 95.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Schauffele put up his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- Schauffele ranked 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1406 points last season.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012. He finished 10th in that event.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.494. In that event, he finished 19th.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.449, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.265
|2.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.880
|3.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.056
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.667
|1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|6.873
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schauffele's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|9
|67-69-69-65
|-10
|75
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|MC
|70
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|3
|65-68-68-62
|-25
|163
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|72-71-69-72
|-4
|55
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.