Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012. He finished 10th in that event.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.494. In that event, he finished 19th.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.449, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.