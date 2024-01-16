PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan shot -15 and took 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Duncan at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Duncan's average finish has been 54th, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, Duncan finished 41st (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • Duncan has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Duncan has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 1.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of 5.072 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 last season, which ranked 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with an average of -0.125 per round. Additionally, he ranked ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.80%.
    • On the greens, Duncan registered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 113th on TOUR, while he ranked 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He broke par 21.87% of the time (97th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8299.2
    Greens in Regulation %970.80%79.01%
    Putts Per Round16129.5029.7
    Par Breakers9721.87%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.18%8.64%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan last season played 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Duncan's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished third at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Duncan's 403 points last season ranked him 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 2.936 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.813 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.121). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4843.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.125-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.3480.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1041.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0935.072

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Duncan's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7265-71-70-72-63
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC75-65-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 19-22The American Express4164-67-71-71-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-71-69-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic367-67-68-66-12190
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-69-70-75-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The American Express.

