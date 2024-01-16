Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: The American Express
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan shot -15 and took 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Duncan's average finish has been 54th, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, Duncan finished 41st (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Duncan's Recent Performances
- Duncan has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Duncan has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 1.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of 5.072 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 last season, which ranked 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with an average of -0.125 per round. Additionally, he ranked ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.80%.
- On the greens, Duncan registered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 113th on TOUR, while he ranked 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He broke par 21.87% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.80%
|79.01%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.50
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|97
|21.87%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.18%
|8.64%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan last season played 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Duncan's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished third at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Duncan's 403 points last season ranked him 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 2.936 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.813 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.121). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.484
|3.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.125
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.348
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.104
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.093
|5.072
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Duncan's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|72
|65-71-70-72
|-6
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|64-67-71-71
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-71-69-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|3
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|190
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The American Express.
