Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 2.936 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 47th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.813 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.121). That ranked fifth in the field.