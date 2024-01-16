Troy Merritt Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.814. He finished seventh in that event.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 65th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.026 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.553, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.