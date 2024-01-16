PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt Betting Profile: The American Express

    Troy Merritt hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 24th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Merritt at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Merritt's average finish has been 68th, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, Merritt failed to make the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging 0.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 0.922 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 last season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranked 158th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt had a -0.075 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 172nd last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158293.4293.2
    Greens in Regulation %14965.28%70.99%
    Putts Per Round10329.0329.0
    Par Breakers12921.20%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance14714.92%12.65%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt played 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Merritt's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished seventh at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Merritt's 273 points last season placed him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.814. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.026 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.553, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.026-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.075-0.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2061.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.4290.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.3240.922

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Merritt's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5971-69-71-75-25
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7168-71-71-75+53
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6772-73-68-78+73
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship365-69-65-67-18125
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-69-44
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-73-3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC77-72-71+5--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC70-74+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

