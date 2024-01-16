Troy Merritt Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 24th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Merritt's average finish has been 68th, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, Merritt failed to make the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging 0.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 0.922 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 last season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranked 158th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt had a -0.075 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 172nd last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.4
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.28%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.20%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.92%
|12.65%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt played 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Merritt's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished seventh at the Fortinet Championship.
- Merritt's 273 points last season placed him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.814. He finished seventh in that event.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.026 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.553, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.026
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.075
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.206
|1.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.429
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.324
|0.922
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Merritt's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|71-69-71-75
|-2
|5
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|68-71-71-75
|+5
|3
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|72-73-68-78
|+7
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|65-69-65-67
|-18
|125
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|4
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-73
|-3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|77-72-71
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.